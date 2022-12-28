BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BLK traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $708.73. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,814. The company has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.