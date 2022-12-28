Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 341817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Bitfarms Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$117.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bitfarms news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$768,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,698,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,145,891.28.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

