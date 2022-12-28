Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

