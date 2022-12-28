Benin Management CORP Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SLB traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. 151,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.