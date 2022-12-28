Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 8,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.97. 11,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,135. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

