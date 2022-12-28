Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 16,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,176. The stock has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

