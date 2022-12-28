Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKRIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.11) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.40 ($8.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.72.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

