Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.01

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.16, with a volume of 603971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.40.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$201,431.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,144 shares in the company, valued at C$587,107.87.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

