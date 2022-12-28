Axie Infinity Price Down 4.4% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $668.68 million and approximately $36.47 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00039982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037360 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00228166 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,050,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,050,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.80857936 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $39,013,497.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.