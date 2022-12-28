Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

