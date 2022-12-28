Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 87.7% in December

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARESF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ARESF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

