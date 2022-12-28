Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $42.85 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $42.85 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,024,458 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

