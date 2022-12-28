Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 117.3% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 67.1% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 92.1% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 444,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,863,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

