Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $71.23 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $71.23 million and $7.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068611 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00054308 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008043 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023357 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
