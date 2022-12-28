AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 82,566 shares.The stock last traded at $101.06 and had previously closed at $102.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $63,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,184.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,347 shares of company stock worth $1,801,895. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7,731.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

