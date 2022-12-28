Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 28th (1COV, ACB, ADS, AIR, B4B3, BA, BAC, BAS, CLPR, CUTR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($46.81) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS)

was given a €85.00 ($90.43) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($164.89) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.75 ($9.31) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $121.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $52.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($76.60) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $78.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($26.60) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $90.00 to $87.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $215.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $69.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $512.00 to $492.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €112.00 ($119.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $174.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €12.00 ($12.77) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $102.00 to $97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was given a $66.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $132.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.00 ($3.19) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $1.25 to $1.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price cut by Stephens from $91.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target increased by Stephens from $280.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

