AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 498,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,507,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
