AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 498,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,507,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 132.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.