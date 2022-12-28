Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

