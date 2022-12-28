Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

