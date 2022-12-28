Alchemix USD Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005745 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $228.69 million and $34.80 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

