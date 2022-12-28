Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.03

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 2919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 55.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

