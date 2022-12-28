Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,075.06 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.58.

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.11 per share, with a total value of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 967,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

