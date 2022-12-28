abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Up 583.3% in December

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

abrdn Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SLFPY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 1,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. abrdn has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

