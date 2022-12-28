626 Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,877. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.