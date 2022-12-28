626 Financial LLC Acquires 356 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

626 Financial LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

