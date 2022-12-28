32,717 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $7,035,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock remained flat at $9.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 106,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,630,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.