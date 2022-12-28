32,717 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $7,035,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock remained flat at $9.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 106,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,630,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.