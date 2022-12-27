BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 3rd

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZBK traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.92. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.93. BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF has a one year low of C$27.30 and a one year high of C$39.43.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

