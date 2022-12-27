BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 3rd

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ZBK traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.92. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.93. BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF has a one year low of C$27.30 and a one year high of C$39.43.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile
