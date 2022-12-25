Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE WCP opened at C$10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

