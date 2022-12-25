Wells Fargo & Company Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $58.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

