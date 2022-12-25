WAX Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $112.23 million and $1.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,327,009,817 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,326,683,906.8393164 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04864668 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,501,157.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.