Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $9.25 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $34,562.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00390622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00851963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00604588 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00261210 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,740,635 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

