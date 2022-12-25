UBS Group Reiterates “€72.50” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNR opened at €59.10 ($62.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.77 and a 200-day moving average of €64.14. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($59.84).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.