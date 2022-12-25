UBS Group Cuts Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target to $13.00

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.54. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.