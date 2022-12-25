UBS Group Cuts Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target to $13.00

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Ecopetrol Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.54. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
