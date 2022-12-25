UBS Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $225.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FDX stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average is $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

