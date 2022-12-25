Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

