Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $220.20 million and $3.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069310 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053329 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007923 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022230 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
