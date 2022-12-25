The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

MOR stock opened at €12.10 ($12.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.16. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €36.02 ($38.32). The firm has a market cap of $413.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

