Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Global Equities Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.75.

TSLA opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.27. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

