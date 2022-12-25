Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

