TD Securities Downgrades Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$15.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.92. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

