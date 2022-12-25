Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.27. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,016,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.