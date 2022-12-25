Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.64.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.27. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,016,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
