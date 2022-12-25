SushiSwap One Day Volume Hits $20.67 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $208.65 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

