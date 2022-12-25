StockNews.com Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

