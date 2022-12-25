StockNews.com Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Hillenbrand Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Hillenbrand Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
