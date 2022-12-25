StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.