StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

