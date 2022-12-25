StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 3.5 %
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.