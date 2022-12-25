StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
