StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natuzzi Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.