StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.55 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.