StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.55 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
