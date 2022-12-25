Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNMSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

