Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNMSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Spin Master Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
