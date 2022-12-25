Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

