Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Destiny Pharma Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.54) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.55. The company has a market cap of £32.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. Destiny Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.32).

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

About Destiny Pharma

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.